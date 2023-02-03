Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas girls get redemption for earlier loss to Marble Falls
The Lady Badgers played host to the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs on Thursday after the game was moved from Tuesday because of the icy conditions last week. The Lady Badgers lost to Marble Falls in the first round of district play, and they were determined to change that this time around. Lampasas came away with a 52-41 win to tie them with the Lady Mustangs at the top of District 24-4A at 5-2 at…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Wild West Casino Night set for Feb. 18 at show barn
Vision Lampasas’ annual Wild West Casino Night has been set for Feb. 18 at the Lampasas County Show Barn. A major fundraiser for the year, Casino Night is hosted by Vision Lampasas, Lampasas Lions Club and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the night will include dinner and Vegas-style games such as poker, blackjack and a roulette table. Vision Lampasas President Dianna…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Service planned Feb. 11 for Cox
Former Lampasas County commissioner Jack Byron Cox, 83, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Lampasas. Memorial services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Cox was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Lampasas County to J. Herman and Bethel Dee (Mitchell) Cox and was raised in Adamsville.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Toy Run organizers recognize Lampasas Police
Organizers of the Tri-County Toy Run presented a plaque of recognition to the Lampasas Police Department for their support during the 30th annual run in December. Pictured from left to right are LPD Officer Carlos Rodriguez, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Todd Burkett, LPD Patrol Lt. Chuck Montgomery and Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Councilman Randy Clark dies; funeral details pending at press time
Lampasas City Councilman Randy Clark died Feb. 5 at Austin Heart Hospital. He was 70. Funeral services are pending. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Clark was elected to the City Council in 2019. He had spent more than 28 years with the city of Lampasas before he retired in 2013 as public work director, overseeing the water, sewer, street and electric departments.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
City welcomes new economic development director
The new economic development director began her role in mid-January, and she commenced touring Lampasas last week. Stacey Ybarra officially took the position on Jan. 17, assuming the title that Mandy Walsh held until she stepped down in October. Ybarra spent time last week touring the community with Mayor T.J. Monroe to make introductions to local business owners. In the role of economic…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Jan. 25 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 259, compared to 673 last sale and 396 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady on a light test. Slaughter cows were $3-$5 higher, and slaughter bulls were stronger on a light test. Feeder cattle accounted for 76%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 24%. …
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Don’t let Kempner become a speed trap like Nolanville was
I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…
