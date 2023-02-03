ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City welcomes new economic development director

The new economic development director began her role in mid-January, and she commenced touring Lampasas last week. Stacey Ybarra officially took the position on Jan. 17, assuming the title that Mandy Walsh held until she stepped down in October. Ybarra spent time last week touring the community with Mayor T.J. Monroe to make introductions to local business owners. In the role of economic…
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove has a new FD Chief

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning. Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Fire Chief...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Councilman Randy Clark dies; funeral details pending at press time

Lampasas City Councilman Randy Clark died Feb. 5 at Austin Heart Hospital. He was 70. Funeral services are pending. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Clark was elected to the City Council in 2019. He had spent more than 28 years with the city of Lampasas before he retired in 2013 as public work director, overseeing the water, sewer, street and electric departments.
LAMPASAS, TX
B106

Get Ready for the Black Business Awards Coming to Killeen, Texas

Black excellence is showing up and showing out all through Killeen, Texas. I get so excited about this time of year because the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the Black Business Awards. This event is so important for all entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area, and I love to see people come out to support and be a part of something so inspiring.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Don’t let Kempner become a speed trap like Nolanville was

I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…
KEMPNER, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Toy Run organizers recognize Lampasas Police

Organizers of the Tri-County Toy Run presented a plaque of recognition to the Lampasas Police Department for their support during the 30th annual run in December. Pictured from left to right are LPD Officer Carlos Rodriguez, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Todd Burkett, LPD Patrol Lt. Chuck Montgomery and Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Service planned Feb. 11 for Cox

Former Lampasas County commissioner Jack Byron Cox, 83, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Lampasas. Memorial services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Cox was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Lampasas County to J. Herman and Bethel Dee (Mitchell) Cox and was raised in Adamsville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With nearly 130 years of history, Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton ranks as the second oldest Black church in Texas. And now, it’s getting a makeover with help from the city of Belton and a $100,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserving Black Churches grant program.
BELTON, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

CATTLE AUCTION

The report from the Jan. 25 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 259, compared to 673 last sale and 396 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady on a light test. Slaughter cows were $3-$5 higher, and slaughter bulls were stronger on a light test. Feeder cattle accounted for 76%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 24%. …
LAMPASAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Wild West Casino Night set for Feb. 18 at show barn

Vision Lampasas’ annual Wild West Casino Night has been set for Feb. 18 at the Lampasas County Show Barn. A major fundraiser for the year, Casino Night is hosted by Vision Lampasas, Lampasas Lions Club and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the night will include dinner and Vegas-style games such as poker, blackjack and a roulette table. Vision Lampasas President Dianna…
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas girls get redemption for earlier loss to Marble Falls

The Lady Badgers played host to the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs on Thursday after the game was moved from Tuesday because of the icy conditions last week. The Lady Badgers lost to Marble Falls in the first round of district play, and they were determined to change that this time around. Lampasas came away with a 52-41 win to tie them with the Lady Mustangs at the top of District 24-4A at 5-2 at…
LAMPASAS, TX

