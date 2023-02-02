Read full article on original website
Native Child Welfare
A handful of U.S. states are considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law. Supporters say it's urgent as they await a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the federal law. The act requires states to notify tribes when Native American children are removed from families due to abuse or neglect allegations. It says such children must be placed with extended family, members of their tribe or other Native American families whenever possible. Lawmakers in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota are considering bills this year. Ten other states have similar laws. New Mexico's took effect this year.
