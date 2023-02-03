ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama reaches 300 wins

North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006. Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

UNT's offense clicks in win over Rice

HOUSTON — The North Texas men’s basketball team beat Rice on the road Saturday night, 74-64, to pick up its 10th conference win of the year and its fourth straight victory overall. UNT (19-5, 10-3 in Conference USA) had four players score in double figures Saturday and was...
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Nordstrom Rack to open in Denton and Allen this fall

Denton is getting a Nordstrom Rack. The store is scheduled to open this fall in the Denton Crossing shopping center on South Loop 288. Nordstrom Rack said in November that it would open a store in The Village of Allen this fall. The retailer operates eight full-line department stores and 18 of its off-price Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy