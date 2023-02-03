ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Roll Call Online

State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues

Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden set to deliver speech in House under new management

The last time a president delivered a State of the Union speech with the House controlled by the opposite party, the Democratic speaker literally tore up a copy of the Republican president’s speech when it was over. This year, there’s no sign of the kind of animosity between Democratic...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts

Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely. They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots on OCE’s board...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden may call out airlines, tout infrastructure funding at SOTU

As Congress sets its sights on aviation policies and oversight of the White House’s implementation of infrastructure and energy transition investments, President Joe Biden could echo Democrats’ demands for airline passenger protections, dig into aviation safety and lean on key infrastructure law projects as part of his State of the Union address.
KENTUCKY STATE
Roll Call Online

McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy

House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”. Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony...
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

After big energy investments, Biden must prep for GOP scrutiny

Halfway through his term, President Joe Biden can use his State of the Union address to tout billions of dollars’ worth of congressional appropriations to make the U.S. more energy self-reliant, but the window for big legislative breakthroughs is likely over with a Republican-majority House. Biden urged Congress during...
ALASKA STATE
Roll Call Online

Congress digesting details on Chinese balloon

U.S. military leaders detected late last month what they surmised was a Chinese surveillance balloon entering Alaskan airspace, but they chose not to shoot it down at that time because it was not considered a lethal danger, a top U.S. general told reporters Monday. “It was my assessment that this...
MONTANA STATE
Roll Call Online

What my 2009 interview with Nikki Haley tells me about 2024

Corrected 12:07 p.m. | As longtime readers know, I spent decades interviewing candidates for the House and Senate. I also interviewed candidates for governor when they were in Washington to meet with a campaign committee or to do some fundraising. Most of the interviews took place at the offices of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden must count on agencies for environmental agenda

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will be able to tout environmental wins, but any further federal action will largely depend on the pace set by the executive branch. In his speech last year Biden largely discussed climate in the context of savings that energy efficiency...

