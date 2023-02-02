ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

rooseveltislanddaily.news

OMNY and the Roosevelt Island Tram Now Edge Closer

Testifying before state lawmakers yesterday, MTA chief Janno Lieber answered a question about OMNY and the Roosevelt Island Tram. It wasn’t great, but it was much better than the hardball his agency took last November. According to an article in STREETSBLOG NYC, Lieber said that OMNY is coming for...
