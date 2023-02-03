ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month

Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Obituary - David Manuel Pardo

David Manuel Pardo passed on Jan. 14, 2023 in Loma Linda. He was born Sept. 20, 1969 in San Bernardino. He lived in Fontana with his children Vincent Daniel Pardo and Emilio Thomas Pardo. David was born to Olivia Sandoval and Tom McMahnn. He grew up with siblings Lucinda Styff, Frank Pardo, Johnny Pardo, and Patrick McMahnn.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fontana

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A 44-year-old man was struck...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Kaiser and Fontana basketball ladies get set for CIF 5AA playoffs

After playing well during the regular season, the ladies from Kaiser and Fontana are aiming to turn in good performances in the CIF basketball playoffs. During the regular season, Kaiser and Fohi tied for first place in the San Andreas League, but then in the league tournament, the Cats triumphed over the Steelers, 47-40, on Feb. 3 to earn the top spot in the final standings with a 9-1 record.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy