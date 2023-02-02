Read full article on original website
KTRE
SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago. On...
The Fred Kerley Story: City of Taylor unveils mural honoring its hometown Olympian
Fred Kerley returned to his hometown of Taylor on Saturday morning, wearing a shirt that read, "To all the teachers who told me I wouldn't amount to anything." Kerley made this bold statement, backed by his community in Taylor as they honored him with a dedication ceremony, unveiling a mural of him. The image now standing tall for everyone to see, came from a photo during his 100-meter race in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. That race would lead him to a world title.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Queer Black Womanhood
Specific spaces are necessary, even in the already specific realm of queerness. Such is the power of nonprofit Queer Black Women Alliance, a local (for now) organization dedicated to elevating the mental health and business pursuits of LGBTQ Black women. They throw many delightful social events, like bowling nights, roller skate parties, and even an upcoming lingerie soiree just in time for Valentine's Day. This Sunday they'll be holding a family-friendly park get-together at Mt. Playmore, noon to 3pm, so queer Black women with kiddos can enjoy time with other adults while their little ones play.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
abc7amarillo.com
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know The Texas State Capitol Building Is Actually Bigger Than The U.S. Capitol
Everything really is bigger in Texas – including our seat of government. The Texas State Capitol building in Austin stands taller than the U.S. Capitol itself, and it’s an architectural wonder worth visiting if you haven’t had the chance to see it in person yet (or even if you have!)
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
fox7austin.com
Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
AUSTIN, Texas - A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
Why 4 carbon monoxide patients couldn’t be treated in Austin
Austin Travis County EMS said it responded to a carbon monoxide exposure incident involving 8 patients Thursday night in northwest Austin.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
