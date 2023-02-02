ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

The Fred Kerley Story: City of Taylor unveils mural honoring its hometown Olympian

Fred Kerley returned to his hometown of Taylor on Saturday morning, wearing a shirt that read, "To all the teachers who told me I wouldn't amount to anything." Kerley made this bold statement, backed by his community in Taylor as they honored him with a dedication ceremony, unveiling a mural of him. The image now standing tall for everyone to see, came from a photo during his 100-meter race in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. That race would lead him to a world title.
TAYLOR, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Queer Black Womanhood

Specific spaces are necessary, even in the already specific realm of queerness. Such is the power of nonprofit Queer Black Women Alliance, a local (for now) organization dedicated to elevating the mental health and business pursuits of LGBTQ Black women. They throw many delightful social events, like bowling nights, roller skate parties, and even an upcoming lingerie soiree just in time for Valentine's Day. This Sunday they'll be holding a family-friendly park get-together at Mt. Playmore, noon to 3pm, so queer Black women with kiddos can enjoy time with other adults while their little ones play.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

AUSTIN, Texas - A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX

