Mobile, AL

OnlyInYourState

The Boat Ride To Big Daddy’s Grill In Alabama Is Almost As Fantastic As The Seafood

When it comes to restaurants here in Alabama, the journey getting there is sometimes as great as the food. There are several places to dine at in Alabama, including some that let you arrive by boat. One of these restaurants in particular is Big Daddy’s Grill. To learn more about this boat-friendly restaurant, which serves some of the best seafood in Alabama, take a look below.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL

