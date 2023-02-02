Read full article on original website
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Mobile, other Ala. cities ranked some of the worst cities for singles
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are getting ready to spend a romantic day together. Singles may be looking for love and, according to WalletHub, Mobile is one of the worst places to do that. WalletHub created a list of over 180 cities across the U.S. and used 36 […]
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
The Boat Ride To Big Daddy’s Grill In Alabama Is Almost As Fantastic As The Seafood
When it comes to restaurants here in Alabama, the journey getting there is sometimes as great as the food. There are several places to dine at in Alabama, including some that let you arrive by boat. One of these restaurants in particular is Big Daddy’s Grill. To learn more about this boat-friendly restaurant, which serves some of the best seafood in Alabama, take a look below.
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo misses loan payment, but director confident about strong spring season
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is banking on a strong spring season to help recover from a difficult 2022 that led to the zoo to miss one of its escrow payments last month, its director said Friday. The zoo in Gulf Shores missed a loan payment backing $27.1 million of...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Domestic violence victim living in fear over Alabama’s early release law
With hundreds of inmates due to be released early from Alabama prisons, some crime victims say they weren't given any notice, and now they're frightened for their lives.
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
