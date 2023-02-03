ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Reaches Sectional Semifinals

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Before losing to Westfield in the semifinals, Bridgewater-Raritan's wrestling team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 5 tournament on Monday. The Panthers defeated Piscataway, 57-18, in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westfield in the semis, 43-22. BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN VS. PISCATAWAY. 120 Logan Levine...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens

STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.
NEWTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
LIVINGSTON, NJ
tapinto.net

PV Hockey Team Wins Big Against West Milford

LITTLE FALLS - The Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team headed to West Milford on Sunday to take on the Highlanders. The tri-op were able to secure a crucial 4-1 win for the team, putting the teams record now at 9-8-1, and improving to 4-6-2 in the Big North Conference. The...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
tapinto.net

Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
FANWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Tames South Plainfield Tigers, 61-33

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- On Saturday evening, the South Plainfield Tigers girls varsity faced off with the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders. On the road, the Tigers suffered a tough loss to the Raiders, 61-33. The Raiders' size and athleticism proved to be superior to the Tigers. However, the Tigers displayed grit and fight throughout the entire game. The Tigers' key players that stood out were freshman McKenzie Harris (14 points) and junior Lindsay Oller (six points) who both combined for 20 points.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Combined Ski Team Warms Up the Slopes at Thunder Ridge

PATTERSON, N.Y. - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, John Jay/Somers/North Salem went to Thunder Ridge and were supposed to come out of the gates at 4:30p.m. The starting time passed, and almost on cue, the temperature seemed to drop. But North Salem’s Rosie Binette put a warm spin on the plummeting temperatures nonetheless.
NORTH SALEM, NY
tapinto.net

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
tapinto.net

Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
tapinto.net

Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place

I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
tapinto.net

Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy