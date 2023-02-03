ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
