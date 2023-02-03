ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia

It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula

If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia father charged with shooting son, police say

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA

