Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia
It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia, jackpot grows to $747 million
No one walked away with the big prize, pushing the overall jackpot to an estimated $747 million.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
Yelp says users highly recommended its pastelitos and empanadas.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula
If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
‘An amazing father, brother, friend’: Family mourns after club-owner dies in shooting
Michael Gidewon was an impactful person in Atlanta’s night life industry.
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father charged with shooting son, police say
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Comments / 0