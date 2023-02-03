If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO