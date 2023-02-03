ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovering Chinatown merchants hope for strong SF Chinese New Year Parade turnout

By Max Darrow
 4 days ago

San Francisco business owners hope to see big turnout for Chinese New Year Parade 02:45

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Lunar New Year Parade is just days away. As businesses near the parade route seek to recover from the pandemic, Saturday's celebration is more than welcome.

"We had to block off our online reservations since we're fully booked," said Chelsea Hung, a manager at the restaurant R & G Lounge.

Hung's restaurant is on Kearny Street, with a front-row seat to the Lunar New Year Parade. They're expecting a packed house on Saturday.

"We get a lot of business before and after the parade, especially since we're right on Kearny where the parade route is," she said.

These days, she knows very well, that is something to be grateful for.

"We really had to overcome a lot of different challenges," she said. "The last few years have been really difficult, but we're really grateful to have been able to survive the pandemic."

Even though the thick of the pandemic is behind us, many Chinatown merchants are still struggling.

"Right now, we're still waiting for tourists coming from overseas. I know people from Europe have been coming, but right now, the Asia market has not opened up much yet," said Edward Siu, the Chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco.

From his perspective, the celebration and parade happening is both exciting and important.

"It's a big celebration and also, it's a good signal," he said.

A good signal because it shows San Francisco and Chinatown are open. He said the parade will bring much needed foot traffic to the businesses in the area.

"Number one is the restaurants," he said.

Hung is looking forward to the business boost, as well as seeing people come together for what is always a special celebration.

"Yeah, it's a huge deal since there is going to be so many visitors from all around," she said. "We just want to wish everyone a happy and safe Lunar New Year and wish everyone prosperity and good health."

Comments / 0

 

