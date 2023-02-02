Read full article on original website
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
Lexington man sentenced 9 years for meth distribution
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
20-year-old man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting teen in Imperial
A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night. Chase County Attorney Joel Burke on Wednesday charged Tristan Ferguson with manslaughter — for allegedly causing Jesse Krausnick's death unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act — and possession of a firearm in the commission of a second-degree assault.
Pickup complete loss after being engulfed in flames in Grant
GRANT, Neb. -- Authorities in the Midplains of Nebraska were tasked with putting out a flame engulfed pickup on Tuesday. The Grant Volunteer Fire Department said a neighboring farmer helped prevent the loss of farmstead machinery shed/barn. The Department said they were dispatched to a pickup fire in a building...
There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska
Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
