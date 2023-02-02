ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Junior ROTC visits Libertad DAR

The monthly Libertad Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Price Daniel meeting room located behind the historic Partlow House. Guests at the meeting included yount JROTC cadets from Dayton High School. Cadet Major Zaidah Rodriguez, Cadet Sergeant Major Juan Coreus and Lance Corporal Hailey Cassard each shared why they joined the JROTC program, what they are gaining from it and their future plans.
DAYTON, TX
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX
First Liberty Bank announces promotions

First Liberty Bank’s board of directors announced promotions for the new year at the Dec. 15 meeting. “These talented individuals have played a big part in our success as a community bank through their hard work and dedication. Our board of directors takes great pleasure in recognizing these deserving individuals and are grateful for their contributions to our bank,” said FLB Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire.
LIBERTY, TX
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green

Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 22, 1948, to the late Travis Eugene and Virginia Rose Gardner Bartoo. Terri attended Hot Springs High School, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
DAYTON, TX
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
Clyde Barnard Covey

Clyde Barnard Covey was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Grimm Covey. He went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 95. Clyde proudly served our country in the US Navy as a WWII era veteran.
CLEVELAND, TX
Diane Louise Wilson

Diane Louise Wilson, 81, of Humble, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Bennie Alexander and Pearl Handler. Diane was confirmed at Beth Israel Synagogue in 1955 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston in 1959. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Business School in Houston. Diane was a long-time resident of Liberty, Texas and had only recently moved to Humble.
HUMBLE, TX
Kathryn Mae Murphy

Kathryn Mae Murphy, 73, of Arlington, Texas, and an Anahuac native, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Arlington. She was born on August 4, 1949, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Esther Louise Sherman and William Zadock Townsend. Kathy graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1967 and attended First Baptist Church in Anahuac in her early years. She lived the majority of her adult life in Houston, Texas, where she worked for many years as a buyer in the oilfield industry.
ARLINGTON, TX
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr.

Coley Edgar Wright, Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Dayton. He was born December 8, 1932, in Dayton, to his late parents, Coley Edgar Wright, Sr. and Pearl Eanes Wright. Mr. Wright learned the meat business, at an early age, while helping his father in...
DAYTON, TX
Cleveland’s Cottonwood Elementary makes the top 16 cut in NCAA’s Read to the Final Four

Cottonwood Elementary is the only elementary campus within Cleveland ISD to advance to the next round in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four competition. The results in this year-long reading initiative were announced on Monday morning, and District officials quickly organized an impromptu ceremony to share the news with the third-grade students who took part in the contest.
CLEVELAND, TX
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Nadyne Hood

Nadyne Hood was born September 25, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Howard Alan Ward and Girthel McRae Ward. She passed away February 4, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 77. Nadyne worked in the cafeteria for the Splendora ISD and enjoyed babysitting. The greatest joy in her...
CLEVELAND, TX
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
SANTA FE, TX
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

