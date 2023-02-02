Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Junior ROTC visits Libertad DAR
The monthly Libertad Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Price Daniel meeting room located behind the historic Partlow House. Guests at the meeting included yount JROTC cadets from Dayton High School. Cadet Major Zaidah Rodriguez, Cadet Sergeant Major Juan Coreus and Lance Corporal Hailey Cassard each shared why they joined the JROTC program, what they are gaining from it and their future plans.
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
fox26houston.com
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
bluebonnetnews.com
Four Cleveland ISD elementary campuses advance in national reading competition
Cleveland ISD has four elementary campuses in the Top 32 in the Read to the Final Four competition. This program, put together by the NCAA and Houston Local Organizing Committee, allows third graders to participate in a year-long reading initiative and competition to see which district has students reading the most.
bluebonnetnews.com
First Liberty Bank announces promotions
First Liberty Bank’s board of directors announced promotions for the new year at the Dec. 15 meeting. “These talented individuals have played a big part in our success as a community bank through their hard work and dedication. Our board of directors takes great pleasure in recognizing these deserving individuals and are grateful for their contributions to our bank,” said FLB Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire.
bluebonnetnews.com
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 22, 1948, to the late Travis Eugene and Virginia Rose Gardner Bartoo. Terri attended Hot Springs High School, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
bluebonnetnews.com
Clyde Barnard Covey
Clyde Barnard Covey was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Grimm Covey. He went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 95. Clyde proudly served our country in the US Navy as a WWII era veteran.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
bluebonnetnews.com
Diane Louise Wilson
Diane Louise Wilson, 81, of Humble, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Bennie Alexander and Pearl Handler. Diane was confirmed at Beth Israel Synagogue in 1955 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston in 1959. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Business School in Houston. Diane was a long-time resident of Liberty, Texas and had only recently moved to Humble.
bluebonnetnews.com
Kathryn Mae Murphy
Kathryn Mae Murphy, 73, of Arlington, Texas, and an Anahuac native, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Arlington. She was born on August 4, 1949, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Esther Louise Sherman and William Zadock Townsend. Kathy graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1967 and attended First Baptist Church in Anahuac in her early years. She lived the majority of her adult life in Houston, Texas, where she worked for many years as a buyer in the oilfield industry.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
bluebonnetnews.com
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr.
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Dayton. He was born December 8, 1932, in Dayton, to his late parents, Coley Edgar Wright, Sr. and Pearl Eanes Wright. Mr. Wright learned the meat business, at an early age, while helping his father in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland’s Cottonwood Elementary makes the top 16 cut in NCAA’s Read to the Final Four
Cottonwood Elementary is the only elementary campus within Cleveland ISD to advance to the next round in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four competition. The results in this year-long reading initiative were announced on Monday morning, and District officials quickly organized an impromptu ceremony to share the news with the third-grade students who took part in the contest.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
bluebonnetnews.com
Nadyne Hood
Nadyne Hood was born September 25, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Howard Alan Ward and Girthel McRae Ward. She passed away February 4, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 77. Nadyne worked in the cafeteria for the Splendora ISD and enjoyed babysitting. The greatest joy in her...
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
