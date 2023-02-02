ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports thinks Notre Dame isn’t among the ten who will contend for a title in ‘23

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For many, it seemed like all that Notre Dame football was missing was a game-changer at quarterback. The defense and running game has been there, but a field-stretching signal caller has not been there consistently.

Well, the Irish now have that in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. The title aspirations entering Marcus Freeman’s second year are buzzing.

They aren’t at 247Sports.

Today, they looked at their ten schools post-signing day that have college football playoff title hopes and Notre Dame was not one they selected. The Irish were one of three teams to make their honorable mentions, but that is not the expectation heading into 2023.

A return to the CFP is the goal and the schedule will be heavy enough for the Irish to get there if they take care of business. It’s a bit odd that they name Texas and somewhat Florida State over Notre Dame.

The Seminoles have to usurp Clemson as the ACC’s top team, something the Irish have done. They lost all three of their contests against top 25 teams last year.

As for Texas, we have heard that they’ve been back for a while. Have they? Not really and until they prove that they actually are, no one should buy it.

It’s not that the Irish didn’t cross into 247Sports’ mind, they did mention Notre Dame. It’s that they didn’t mention them with the right group and it was a big miss by their staff.

