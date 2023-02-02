Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf: Montague leads Cavaliers on final day at Sharkey Individual Collegiate
Graduate student Jack Montague led a quartet of UVA players who competed at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Ga., to open Virginia’s spring schedule. He tied for 14th place, shooting 3-over 219. Montague had rounds of 70, 75 and 74. Freshman Bryan Lee finished one shot behind...
Women’s Golf: 12th-ranked Hoos finish 10th in Guadalajara
The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 12th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.
Panthers prevail, 60-51, handing Virginia sixth-straight loss
The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 60-51 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday at the Peterson Events Center. The Cavaliers (14-10, 3-10 ACC) trailed by seven at the half but tied the game on seven-straight points by grad student guard McKenna Dale in the third quarter. The Panthers responded with a 14-2 run to build up a double-digit lead. The Cavaliers cut the deficit to five with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. It was the sixth-straight loss for the Cavaliers and snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Panthers.
Hokies’ defense the difference as No. 6 UVA’s winning streak ends
After surrendering 92 points at Miami earlier in the week, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young was determined to stop the bleeding. Standing at 4-7 in the ACC and on the edge of the abyss, with sixth-ranked Virginia coming to town, Young made defense a heavy point of emphasis. The focus...
Women’s Golf: UVA tied for fifth after opening day in Guadalajara
The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team opened play Sunday at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club tied for fifth place after the opening 27 holes in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Cavaliers were forced to play short-handed when sophomore Megan Propeck could not compete due to illness. That meant that all four competing players had to count their scores and Virginia did not have the luxury of discarding its high score for the round.
