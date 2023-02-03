Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Digital Music News
Sound Credit Partners With PPL — North American Creators Can Now Collect Neighboring Rights Royalties
A just-signed Sound Credit-PPL partnership will now allow North American performers to better collect international royalties from a range of neighboring rights. Music rights holders can now increase their payouts from music played overseas in public (shops, bars, nightclubs) or broadcast (TV, radio, and some online streaming services). The black...
Digital Music News
Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Prepares to Sell Catalog Stake in $800-$900 Million Deal
The Michael Jackson estate is reportedly preparing to sell half the King of Pop’s catalog in an $800 million to $900 million deal. Word of the potential song-rights sale, which would reportedly extend to the Michael Jackson estate’s publishing and recorded interests alike, came to light in a recent report from Variety. The outlet cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter when detailing the possible deal, but at the time of this writing, neither the “Thriller” artist’s estate nor any prospective buyer(s) had publicly addressed the matter.
Digital Music News
Zach Bryan Signs Global Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music
Warner Chappell Music has announced a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter Zach Bryan. Zach Bryan was Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2022 thanks to his platinum-certified hit, “Something in the Orange.” It’s the first song penned by a single songwriter top top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”
Digital Music News
Hipgnosis Song Management Announces Catalog Deal With Tobias Jesso Jr. — ‘Amongst the Most Important Songwriters in Contemporary Music’
Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has officially acquired the rights to “around 40 songs” that Tobias Jesso Jr. penned between 2015 and 2020. An exec from London-headquartered Hipgnosis Song Management reached out to Digital Music News with details about the deal today. Additionally, as with its acquisition of TMS’ catalog last week, HSM formally unveiled the investment via an announcement message that was published in its entirety on LinkedIn.
Digital Music News
TikTok Officially Launches SoundOn in Australia Amid Major Label Licensing Talks
Last March, TikTok rolled out SoundOn in the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, and Indonesia. Now, the distribution and marketing service has debuted in Australia, where the ByteDance-owned platform is currently limiting the amount of music that certain users can add to their videos. SoundOn’s Australia launch just recently came to...
Digital Music News
Grammy Viewership Recovers from Pandemic Nadirs With 12.4 Million Tuning In
Grammy viewership recovers from pandemic nadirs, with 12.4 million tuning in to watch. The 2023 Grammy Awards saw a 30% increase in viewership from the 2022 show, with 12.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data of its live CBS broadcast and livestream on Paramount+. The show marked milestones, with Beyonce collecting the most Grammy wins of all time with 32 and Kim Petras becoming the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Digital Music News
Morrissey Accuses Capitol Records of Sabotaging His Latest Album
Morrissey accuses Capitol Records of sabotaging his latest album, leading to his bout of misfortune. Morrissey thinks Capitol Records may have intentionally sabotaged his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers, because his beliefs make him “too diverse.” A post on his website, which appears to have been written by a third party, asserts that the singer may attribute all his recent problems to sabotage.
Digital Music News
Warner Music India Acquires Majority Stake in Divo
Warner Music India signs a deal to acquire a majority stake in Divo, the most prominent digital media and music company in South India. Warner Music India has signed a deal for a majority stake in Divo, a leading digital media and music company in India. This investment will help Warner Music India’s strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the entire country.
Digital Music News
The UAW Publishes Open Letter to SXSW Demanding Fair Pay for Musicians
The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers has published an open letter to SXSW, demanding fair pay for musicians. Hundreds of bands and artists have signed the letter, including Eve 6, The Mountain Goats, YACHT, Pedro the Lion, Zola Jesus, and many more—new signatures are rolling in by the hour. The letter is addressed to the SXSW Festival and Penske Media.
Digital Music News
Live Entertainment Platform Fever Raises $110 Million in Goldman-Led Round — Valuation Hits $1.8 Billion
A little over one year after pulling down $227 million in a Goldman-led round, entertainment-discovery platform Fever has reportedly raised another $110 million. This newest capital influx for Fever, which bills itself as “the leading global live-entertainment discovery tech platform,” first came to light in reports from European outlets towards the month’s start.
