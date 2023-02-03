ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Sierra Sun

Are you stumped about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?. Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

82 Session brings business to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno

The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gives State of Education Address

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was a busy Thursday night for south Reno's Marce Herz Middle School, dozens gathered to hear Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield give the State of Education Address. Dr. Enfield outlined some of the challenges the district...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy explains hike in energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors

A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
FALLON, NV
CBS San Francisco

More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP Truckee announces chain controls

SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
TRUCKEE, CA

