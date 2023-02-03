ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Senior Bowl, Day 3: Which defenders stood out?

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
MOBILE, Alabama — On the last day of Senior Bowl practices, it was a lot about who could step up and finish strong. There were more individual drills that took place inside the redzone, and at the goal line, so we could see these players work with limited space.

Who could win and who could score.

Over the last few days, these players have been getting used to their competition, so there was more chatter between reps. Which made the competitiveness rise. We got a chance to see who would come out on top when the pressure was on.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were a few players that showed a lot of improvement, and others who continued to show why their stocks continue to rise. Let’s dive into who’s stock went up on Day 3 of Senior Bowl week.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rush has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in practice, but he really opened a lot of eyes around the league with his play on the last day of practices.

As we can see from the clip above, he mirrors receivers downfield with ease. He stays hip-to-hip before the receiver’s break, and after, his anticipation keeps him wrapped around them like a blanket. He rarely leaves any room of separation and can match physicality at the catch point.

On Day 2, he clocked in the fastest speed of the day as he hit 21.65 mph.

Rush didn’t allow many catches, but there was a specific play at the goal line against Jonathan Mingo, where he got beat by a release from an off-coverage look. It’s hard to really tell if his anticipation is at a higher level than most, or if he’s guessing where the routes are going to go. With that, four out of five reps, he was correct.

Originally recruited as a wide receiver, Rush thinks like a ball catcher. He stands at 6-foot-2, with a slight frame, so he’s able to keep up with any receiver on the field.

Rush’s breakout year was in 2021, where he started 12 games and recorded 23 solo stops, eight pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one interception.

He’s a star in the making.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Adebawore is one of the biggest risers here in Mobile. He’s a big, physical pass-rusher who can work from the inside and outside. He explodes off the line of scrimmage using bull-rushes, swim moves and cross-chops.

His relentless mentality and toughness have him on many boards especially after this week.

Even though he only measured at 6-foot-1 and a half, he uses his 284-pound frame very well. His leverage helps him win most matches.

In his senior year in 2022, Adebawore logged 28 tackles, and 27 stops in the run game. As a pass rusher, he had 31 pressures which included 22 hurries, and three hits paired with eight sacks.

Adetomiwa’s wingspan is an impressive 82 1/8 inches which is the same as Andre Carter II, the 6-foot-6 outside linebacker from West Point.

Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Virginia

Johnson has been one of my sleepers in camp. On day one, he showed some flashes, and then on day two, he tweaked his ankle. So, on the last day of camp, he came out with something to prove.

One thing that I’ve noticed about Johnson is how often he stays square up until the last moment. He is more of a reactionary cornerback who relies on his instincts and anticipation.

Whenever he may get beat off the line of scrimmage, he makes up for it with his recovery speed.

On day one, he clocked the third fastest time of the day with 19.37mph via Zebra Technologies.

Johnson is a 6-foot-1 physical cornerback who will never shy away from contact. He can handle the biggest receivers on the field and is a willing tackler in open space. This fifth-year senior year was one of five team captains who had 34 solo tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass defensed in only 10 games in 2022.

Expect Johnson to make a solid impact for whichever NFL team is smart enough to pick him up!

Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

McDonald is an explosive pass rusher with a bully mentality when coming off the edge. If he ever lost a rep, you wouldn’t know. He gets right back at it with 100% more drive. He has a high-motor and he was a fun player to watch this week, but especially on day three.

He showed several different pass rush moves against some of the best offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl.

Every single rep he just attacks with a plethora of moves from a spin to the inside, swipe and rips, speed rushes and he is relentless when bending the edge.

McDonald is a tall 6-foot-4 who currently holds the Iowa State record for sacks, with 34. He also tied the Big 12 career record this season. He drew double and triple teams and finished the 2022 season with five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He had four pass breakups, forced a fumble and has a recovery in his final college season.

Any team who lands McDonald will get a guy who is only going to continue to improve, and his ceiling is scary.

