Related
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away
In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Mandy Rose Won’t Say No To Possible AEW Run
Mandy Rose gained notoriety during her time in NXT where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite losing the title to Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was abruptly cut short due to controversial circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. While her pro wrestling status remains in question, it seems Mandy Rose would love to reunite with Saraya in AEW.
Seth Rollins Says Reality Show With Becky Lynch Would Drive Him Insane
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest Superstars in the history of WWE. Both of them have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions and have even worked together in the past. That being said, Seth Rollins really isn’t open to the idea of being on a reality show with his wife Becky Lynch.
Ryback Is Waiting On Documentation Before His In-Ring Return Can Happen
Ryback hasn’t wrestled a match in years, but some fans would still like to see him wrestle again. For those fans keeping up hope, there is still a chance that they will see him wrestle once again, because he seems to be getting even closer after a recent legal win.
Jim Ross Says Jerry Lawler’s ‘Prognosis Is Positive’ After Speaking With Him
Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke and many fans were worried about his condition. We have received a few updates since that news broke, and now we have another close friend of Lawler’s speaking out after he spoke to him. Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke at his home in Fort...
Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
Mandy Rose Explains Why She Started Rating Fans’ Junk For A Price
Mandy Rose was released from WWE after the content she was posting behind her premium content FanTime paywall got out of hand. Some of those interactions with fans included Rose getting an eyeful of some fanboy junk in the process. Months ago, Ringside News ran a story about how Mandy...
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes’ comeback to WWE during WrestleMania 38 was greatly anticipated, and his entrance captivated audiences. He became a huge deal in no time as WWE fully believed in him as well. In fact, Cody Rhodes is set for a huge match at WrestleMania 39 and it seems he wants his brother Dustin Rhodes to be there.
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
Alexa Bliss Taking A Break From WWE Television
Alexa Bliss had a moment at the Royal Rumble where Uncle Howdy appeared after her match with Bianca Belair. A character change could be coming for the former Women’s Champion, and only time will tell how far this story goes on the road to WrestleMania. Now, we have a bit more word on this situation.
Cody Rhodes Says It Wasn’t A Big Deal To Have Ricky Starks At Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes eliminated five Superstars from the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Showcase Of Immortals come April. Rhodes didn’t lack moral support in his first match in over six months at the Rumble as his dear friend, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Alamodome.
