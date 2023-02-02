ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr delivers great throws, perfect one-liner at Precision Passing competition

Derek Carr didn’t get the chance to perform in the final games of the 2022 regular season — and what is almost certainly his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, Carr was at Allegiant Stadium for the Precision Passing competition as a Raider.

And he was on target with his arm and his comments.

Carr was questioned about whether he had been that hot in Las Vegas.

He had the perfect response: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Touche.

