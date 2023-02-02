Derek Carr delivers great throws, perfect one-liner at Precision Passing competition
Derek Carr didn’t get the chance to perform in the final games of the 2022 regular season — and what is almost certainly his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Thursday, Carr was at Allegiant Stadium for the Precision Passing competition as a Raider.
And he was on target with his arm and his comments.
Carr was questioned about whether he had been that hot in Las Vegas.
He had the perfect response: “Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”
Touche.
Comments / 1