Coral Gables, FL

miamihurricanes.com

Miami Completes Season Sweep of Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team recorded its eighth conference victory of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 64-58, at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes (15-8, 8-4 ACC) used a dominant performance on the boards to down the Yellow...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

W. Tennis Logs 7-0 Sweep over FGCU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team downed FGCU, 7-0, Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. No. 16 Miami (3-1) rebounded from a narrow 4-3 setback Sunday afternoon against now-No. 14 Iowa State by turning in a dazzling performance against the Eagles, dropping just one set across the nine singles and doubles matches. In no other set did the Hurricanes lose even four games, as they posted their second shutout of 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Tallies 78-74 Road Win at No. 20/19 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team snapped ACC-leading Clemson’s 15-game home winning streak Saturday evening with a 78-74 victory in a top-25 matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum. Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack paced No. 23/21 Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC) with a game-high 20 points...
CLEMSON, SC

