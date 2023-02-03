ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Drops Fourth-Straight In 77-69 Loss At Michigan

Ohio State could not overcome 26 points from Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, as the Buckeyes fell 77-69 to the rival Wolverines on Sunday at the Crisler Center, marking their fourth-straight loss and their ninth in their last 10 games. Dickinson shot an efficient 10 of 15 from the field while...
No. 10 Ohio State Suffers Fourth Loss In Last Five Games, Falls 90-54 To No. 8 Maryland

No. 10 Ohio State suffered its fourth loss in its last five games on Sunday, falling on the road at No. 8 Maryland in a 90-54 blowout. The loss came despite the Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) welcoming back guard Jacy Sheldon, who took the court for the first time since Nov. 30. The Terrapins (19-5, 10-3) shot 52.3 percent from the field while forcing 24 turnovers (a season-high for Ohio State), resulting in 24 points.
Thornton Elevated To Captain For The Buckeyes

As the season has worn on, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has increasingly relied on the leadership of his starting point guard, freshman Bruce Thornton. During the Buckeyes’ losing stretch in January, Thornton was invited to captain meetings despite not carrying the title of team captain. As Ohio State’s season has been sent into a tailspin since the calendar flipped to 2023, with the Buckeyes losing nine of their last 10 games and falling to 11-12, Holtmann decided to shake things up in regard to the team’s leadership structure.
Men’s Lacrosse Christens Stadium, Season With Win

Ohio State men’s lacrosse team broke in the new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium with a win Saturday. The No. 11 Buckeyes beat Air Force 15-7 behind a trio of hat tricks. It was the first regular season game at the new venue, though the team did play two scrimmages to test out the field prior.
Day Hopes To Name Starting Quarterback By End Of Spring Practice

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who is facing his first legitimate quarterback battle since taking over for the Buckeyes, said on Wednesday that he hopes to name a starter by the end of spring practice. “I don’t know where we’ll be. I hope that one of them emerges and...
