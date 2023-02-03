ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 21

Michael La Mont
3d ago

of course it will go to Portland. Kotek is not going to send any funds to the outside counties that voted against her !!!! It's a Democrat thing.

Reply
14
LeggoMyeggo
3d ago

They won't spend it on what it is really meant for, they'll use it for some other stupid thing they come up with. What a Mickey Mouse govt we have here

Reply
10
Keith Dhabolt
4d ago

its a easy solution that goes back to biblical times. quit giving them fish. they have forgotten how to fish for themselves.

Reply
13
Related
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
wine-searcher.com

Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops

More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity

Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals

Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Tribe, salmon win in fight over Upper Klamath Lake water

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Chalk up a victory for the Endangered Species Act, the Yurok Tribe, and the salmon fisheries of the California coast. And, of course, the Coho and Chinook salmon upon which the tribe and the fisheries depend. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued a summary...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy