Read full article on original website
Michael La Mont
3d ago
of course it will go to Portland. Kotek is not going to send any funds to the outside counties that voted against her !!!! It's a Democrat thing.
Reply
14
LeggoMyeggo
3d ago
They won't spend it on what it is really meant for, they'll use it for some other stupid thing they come up with. What a Mickey Mouse govt we have here
Reply
10
Keith Dhabolt
4d ago
its a easy solution that goes back to biblical times. quit giving them fish. they have forgotten how to fish for themselves.
Reply
13
Related
kpic
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
kpic
Clackamas County transitional housing plans see pushback from businesses
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County is moving forward with plans to convert rooms at the Quality Inn off of Interstate 205 into transitional housing units. Now, nearby business owners are voicing their concerns. That includes Mario Musil. He moved his law firm from downtown Portland to Clackamas, partially because...
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years into Oregon's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, policy makers are debating reinvesting addiction funds into cities and public safety.
wine-searcher.com
Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops
More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
Oregon lawmakers want to expand access to overdose reversal medication in response to fentanyl crisis
SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand public access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone throughout the state. The drug naloxone, commonly sold under brand names like Narcan, is one of the best tools available to counter overdoses and prevent fentanyl deaths. "We want to...
Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity
Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals
Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
‘We have to do more’: Oregon Gov. Kotek details homeless, mental health, education budget
At the end of January, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her budget proposal for the next two years with priorities like addressing housing and homelessness, funding mental health services and education -- featuring a $116 billion price tag.
kpic
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
Opinion: 4 policies Oregon should embrace for better K-12 educational outcomes
Saultz is professor of educational policy at Pacific University. Kerr is vice president of education policy implementation at Results for America. Pitts is director of impact and communications for Center for Reinventing Public Education. Between federal pandemic relief dollars and a new state tax, Oregon’s K-12 public schools have benefited...
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
Oregon’s labor crunch is easing as job vacancies align with unemployment
Oregon’s labor market appears to be at an inflection point. The number of job vacancies in the state has fallen in each of the past two quarters, according to new survey data from the Oregon Employment Department. The state now has 86,000 job openings, down nearly 20% from last spring’s peak.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
Courthouse News Service
Tribe, salmon win in fight over Upper Klamath Lake water
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Chalk up a victory for the Endangered Species Act, the Yurok Tribe, and the salmon fisheries of the California coast. And, of course, the Coho and Chinook salmon upon which the tribe and the fisheries depend. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued a summary...
Report on Measure 110 shows more than 60,000 people struggling with addiction were helped
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drug addiction and overdoses are affecting every corner of the state. Oregon saw a three-fold increase in opioid overdose deaths in a recent two-year span. The controversial law Measure 110 was put in place to help people access recovery services. A report was just released on how the program has been going.
Comments / 21