To: Citizens of Pflugerville and concerned parties. The following ordinance will be considered on First Reading by the Pflugerville City Council at a meeting on February 14, 2023. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at 1611 E. Pfennig Lane. A copy of this ordinance is available for review at the City Secretary’s Office located at 100 East Main Street, Suite 300.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO