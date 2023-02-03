ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaVonte Brooks, Eastern Randolph clinch share of Piedmont Athletic with win over Trinity

Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph picked up its 21st win of the season in a 98-70 blowout over Trinity on the Wildcats' senior night. The Wildcats now have an overall record of 21-2 going into the final game of the season on Friday night. They will play at Providence Grove. If Eastern Randolph wins that game, the Wildcats will win the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference outright. Regardless, Eastern Randolph has at least a share of the overall conference championship and will be the top 1A team out of the league for playoff seeding.
Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
