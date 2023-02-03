CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Tony Bennett had a simple message for his team after a poor defensive performance in a loss at Virginia Tech. “Talk is cheap. Do it. Show us, to our players, to us as a staff, show up, work in practice, step to between the lines and don’t lose yourself in anything but what your job is,” Bennett said he told his players and assistants in the two days of practice since the 74-68 loss.

