ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Gardner, Beekman lift No. 8 Virginia past No. 22 N.C. State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Tony Bennett had a simple message for his team after a poor defensive performance in a loss at Virginia Tech. “Talk is cheap. Do it. Show us, to our players, to us as a staff, show up, work in practice, step to between the lines and don’t lose yourself in anything but what your job is,” Bennett said he told his players and assistants in the two days of practice since the 74-68 loss.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Holliday: Pivotal road trips for NC State and Duke

NC State moved into a tie for fourth place with its home win against Georgia Tech. But now the Wolfpack is in the midst of a three game road trip, and that trip did not begin well. Virginia built a 16 point lead in the first half and never let the Pack back in the game, holding State to a measly 50 points.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina

Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Less snow, more insects: Concerns over spring weather arriving earlier

Spring leaves are showing several days earlier than usual this year, according to the National Phenology Network. That's no shocker since this January was the third-warmest January on record since 1945. Raleigh's average temperatures was 49.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than normal. Based on annual daily minimum temperatures, there were...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Learn about the 'Secret Life of Miniature Marine Fossils'

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will host the first of three lectures accompanying the "James Cameron – Challenging the Deep" exhibition this week. On Thursday, Feb. 9, oceanographer Dr. Kate Davis will speak about some of the smallest organisms in the open ocean,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Reports: VinFast cuts jobs in North America operations; top finance exec leaves

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast has had a blowout in its plans to begin electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and builds a production plant in Chatham County. According to a spokesperson for the Vietnam-based company, VinFast laid off 60 U.S.-based workers and another 38 workers based in Canada. The moves were made as a part of the consolidation of its emerging North America operations. And the layoffs included the chief financial officer of that group, even as the company prepares for a possible listing of its stock.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy