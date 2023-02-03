Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holliday: Pivotal road trips for NC State and Duke
NC State moved into a tie for fourth place with its home win against Georgia Tech. But now the Wolfpack is in the midst of a three game road trip, and that trip did not begin well. Virginia built a 16 point lead in the first half and never let the Pack back in the game, holding State to a measly 50 points.
Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina
Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
'Monitoring it constantly': How UNC football put together its transfer class
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It took about 10 minutes before Nate McCollum began getting texts and calls. Amari Gainer felt like he was back in high school because of how many people were contacting him on Twitter. Derrik Allen couldn’t figure out how everyone knew he was looking for a new place to play college football.
Boys Basketball: Cardinal Gibbons holds off Athens Drive, 65-55
Raleigh, N.C. — The fight for the hotly-contested CAP-6 championship continued on Tuesday night as the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Athens Drive Jaguars. In a physical game between two teams battling for positioning in the conference standings, the Crusaders won 65-55 to keep their title hopes alive. Athens...
No. 11 Virginia Tech women top No. 22 N.C. State in Play4Kay
RALEIGH, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 on Monday night in the Play4Kay game. Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time...
DaVonte Brooks, Eastern Randolph clinch share of Piedmont Athletic with win over Trinity
Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph picked up its 21st win of the season in a 98-70 blowout over Trinity on the Wildcats' senior night. The Wildcats now have an overall record of 21-2 going into the final game of the season on Friday night. They will play at Providence Grove. If Eastern Randolph wins that game, the Wildcats will win the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference outright. Regardless, Eastern Randolph has at least a share of the overall conference championship and will be the top 1A team out of the league for playoff seeding.
Brecken Snotherly's school-record 51 points lifts Eastern Randolph over Trinity, 72-39
Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph senior Brecken Snotherly broke her own school record with 51 points on her senior night. The previous record was 43 points, which Snotherly set against Wheatmore a week and a half ago. Snotherly also crossed 2,000 career points with the performance. The Wildcats defeated Trinity by a score of 72-39.
Cary is a finalist for new US Soccer headquarters
Cary is being considered as a possible new home for the U.S. Soccer Federation's headquarters and national training center. For more than a year, city and soccer officials have been in discussions in developing a campus and training facility, Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall told WRAL News on Wednesday morning.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
Less snow, more insects: Concerns over spring weather arriving earlier
Spring leaves are showing several days earlier than usual this year, according to the National Phenology Network. That's no shocker since this January was the third-warmest January on record since 1945. Raleigh's average temperatures was 49.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than normal. Based on annual daily minimum temperatures, there were...
Hillside High School student dies, another hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A teenage boy has died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School. Durham Public Schools said the teen who died attended Hillside High School and the teen hospitalized is a student at the school. Authorities...
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
Girl raises $10K on GoFundMe to help friend injured in Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — Anastasia Hall was one of several people taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a destructive fire in Raleigh. The 15-year-old’s family is also dealing with the grief of losing their dog and most of their belongings in the fire. Since then, friends have stepped up, creating a GoFundMe page to get donations for the family.
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver
WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
Donors raise money for kind-hearted mama goat's emergency surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. — A warm-hearted little goat is headed home Wednesday after a tricky surgery for a painful condition. Kelly Gray, who owns Bianca, said the therapy goat who loves to cuddle has changed her life and the lives of countless others over the years. Bianca underwent emergency surgery...
Valentine's Day 2023: List of floral, restaurant and bonus gift card deals
There are some lovely Valentine's Day offers for roses, tulips, mixed bouquets, bonus gift cards, restaurant meals, grocery store meal deals and more!. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Feb. 14. These offers are valid at participating Raleigh, NC area locations. Floral Deals. ALDI. The...
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
$29 AirTag helps Cary family, police locate stolen car within minutes
CARY, N.C. — "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. Video from the Muhammads' doorbell camera shows the thieves working their way down the street before driving off in Leslie Muhammad's Toyota Camry.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0