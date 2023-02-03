ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Holliday: Pivotal road trips for NC State and Duke

NC State moved into a tie for fourth place with its home win against Georgia Tech. But now the Wolfpack is in the midst of a three game road trip, and that trip did not begin well. Virginia built a 16 point lead in the first half and never let the Pack back in the game, holding State to a measly 50 points.
RALEIGH, NC
Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina

Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
DURHAM, NC
Boys Basketball: Cardinal Gibbons holds off Athens Drive, 65-55

Raleigh, N.C. — The fight for the hotly-contested CAP-6 championship continued on Tuesday night as the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited the Athens Drive Jaguars. In a physical game between two teams battling for positioning in the conference standings, the Crusaders won 65-55 to keep their title hopes alive. Athens...
RALEIGH, NC
DaVonte Brooks, Eastern Randolph clinch share of Piedmont Athletic with win over Trinity

Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph picked up its 21st win of the season in a 98-70 blowout over Trinity on the Wildcats' senior night. The Wildcats now have an overall record of 21-2 going into the final game of the season on Friday night. They will play at Providence Grove. If Eastern Randolph wins that game, the Wildcats will win the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference outright. Regardless, Eastern Randolph has at least a share of the overall conference championship and will be the top 1A team out of the league for playoff seeding.
RAMSEUR, NC
Cary is a finalist for new US Soccer headquarters

Cary is being considered as a possible new home for the U.S. Soccer Federation's headquarters and national training center. For more than a year, city and soccer officials have been in discussions in developing a campus and training facility, Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall told WRAL News on Wednesday morning.
CARY, NC
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
Less snow, more insects: Concerns over spring weather arriving earlier

Spring leaves are showing several days earlier than usual this year, according to the National Phenology Network. That's no shocker since this January was the third-warmest January on record since 1945. Raleigh's average temperatures was 49.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than normal. Based on annual daily minimum temperatures, there were...
RALEIGH, NC
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver

WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
WILSON, NC
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
