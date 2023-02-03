Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Told the City Could Come up with Their Own Sewer Lateral Maintenance Program to Offer Residents and It Would be Better Than Big Company Plans
If you are a home or property owner and you have a water or sewer line coming from your home, you may have a ticking time bomb. The older that line is the better chance it will break and if it does, you are responsible for getting it repaired. That could leave you with thousands of dollars to pay.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Fire Department Looking for a House They can Burn Down
Do you have a house you plan to tear down? The Oregon Fire Department would like to use it for training. Houses for training are hard to come by. Houses in the country they can do live burns in are even harder to come by!. The department ask that you...
nrgmediadixon.com
Mayor Says Fiber Optic Coming to Oregon Soon
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Williams announced fiber will be coming to Oregon soon. He said the company will be coming in and residents and businesses will be able to hook up to this new feature. Williams said residents would be getting mailings and door...
rockrivercurrent.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
WIFR
Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were […]
Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
nrgmediadixon.com
Ronald Reagan Dinner Returned to its Former Glory Friday as Republicans From Across the State Gathered in Dixon
On Friday night, the biggest event for the Lee County Republican Party made its official return to its previous glory as the Lee County Central Committee brought back the Ronald Reagan Birthday Celebration. Committee Chairman Brett Nicklaus welcomed everyone to the Dixon Elks Lodge. There were Republicans from all over...
MyStateline.com
People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says
A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Comments / 1