Dixon, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Council Told the City Could Come up with Their Own Sewer Lateral Maintenance Program to Offer Residents and It Would be Better Than Big Company Plans

If you are a home or property owner and you have a water or sewer line coming from your home, you may have a ticking time bomb. The older that line is the better chance it will break and if it does, you are responsible for getting it repaired. That could leave you with thousands of dollars to pay.
STERLING, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Fire Department Looking for a House They can Burn Down

Do you have a house you plan to tear down? The Oregon Fire Department would like to use it for training. Houses for training are hard to come by. Houses in the country they can do live burns in are even harder to come by!. The department ask that you...
OREGON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Mayor Says Fiber Optic Coming to Oregon Soon

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Williams announced fiber will be coming to Oregon soon. He said the company will be coming in and residents and businesses will be able to hook up to this new feature. Williams said residents would be getting mailings and door...
OREGON, IL
WIFR

Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says

A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges

An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally

Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL

