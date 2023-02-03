Read full article on original website
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
A new reason to reach out to elected officials
In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
Curran resolution: Illinois' income tax should remain flat
(The Center Square) – Republican state Sen. John Curran is looking to codify the decision of Illinois voters when it comes to a progressive income tax in Illinois. “The people have spoken, and they could not have been more clear that they do not want a progressive income tax,” Curran told The Center Square after introducing a resolution that calls on lawmakers to reject any progressive income tax proposal placed before the chamber. ...
Rep Wilhour talks about widening divide between Northern & Downstate Illinois
There has always been a big divide in Illinois—with a large metropolitan area in the northern part of the state holding the majority of the state’s population. And, then the vast amount of the state being one of the leading agriculture producers in the country. But, over the past few years that divide has gotten bigger. And, the political divide has also gotten larger-with downstate being mostly Republican, but Democrats holding a super-majority in both the House and Senate. State Representative Blaine Wilhour says it is apparent there are issues.
Illinois quick hits: Miller to boycott Biden's address; cockfighting spurs confiscated
Miller to boycott Biden's address Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as...
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Iowa State Senate Passes Bill Intended To Fix Property Tax Error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently that intends to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments issues. Iowa Senator for District 14 Sarah Trone-Garriott tells Raccoon Valley Radio last October the state discovered an error that would cause an unintentional property tax increase and would have left property taxpayers with higher bills than expected. Trone-Gariott says that Senate File 181 will fix those unintended tax increases but it will leave local governments trying to make up the budget shortfall.
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
