There has always been a big divide in Illinois—with a large metropolitan area in the northern part of the state holding the majority of the state’s population. And, then the vast amount of the state being one of the leading agriculture producers in the country. But, over the past few years that divide has gotten bigger. And, the political divide has also gotten larger-with downstate being mostly Republican, but Democrats holding a super-majority in both the House and Senate. State Representative Blaine Wilhour says it is apparent there are issues.

