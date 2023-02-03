Broncos CB Pat Surtain competes in #BestCatch challenge at Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl has been reimagined this year.

Now called the Pro Bowl Games, the all-star event has switched to a flag football format and now includes several skills challenges that add up points for each conference going into the flag football game on Sunday.

Many of the skills challenges took place on Thursday evening, including the #BestCatch event that featured Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain.

Surtain caught a pass while on the “Zoomline” zipline on the Las Vegas strip. The ball was thrown by former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart. Check out the video, courtesy of the Broncos’ official Twitter page:

Miles, the Broncos’ mascot, went on the zipline with Surtain and he teased the event on Twitter yesterday.

He’s got the vote of his quarterback.

It’s pretty impressive!

Nothing we’ve seen before, that’s for sure!

He deserves to win.

Fans can vote for Surtain on Twitter using #BestCatch and Surtain’s name. The NFL also tweeted a poll of Surtain’s catch going up against Stefon Diggs’s catch.

The players who get the most votes from the initial round of the #BestCatch competition will advance to the finals on Sunday.