GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 10th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO