virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Downs No. 22 NC State, 63-50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 8 Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) held No. 22 NC State (19-6, 9-5 ACC) to 33 percent shooting and forced 12 turnovers as the Cavaliers defeated the Wolfpack, 63-50, at John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night (Feb. 7). The win marked UVA’s 11th at home this...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts Louisville on Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-10, 3-10 ACC) hosts Louisville (17-8, 8-4 ACC) on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Baseball Television Designations Announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced television designations for the 2023 college baseball season. The Cavaliers will be featured on ACC Network four times over the course of the spring and all home games will be available on ACCNX. ACC Network Games. March 16 at...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Opens 2023 Campaign Thursday In Houston
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (0-0) kicks off the 2023 season this weekend with six games over four days as the Cavaliers will play five games at the Houston Invitational and in a single game against Sam Houston State as part of the Bearkat Classic. In the...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Hosts No. 22 NC State Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) hosts No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) in ACC action Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia (17-4) is tied for second in...
virginiasports.com
Depleted Lineup Impacts UVA at Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 10th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns Monday (Feb. 6) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
virginiasports.com
National Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration on Feb. 19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Letterwinners from the first women’s varsity teams to compete at the University of Virginia will be honored at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration when the Cavalier women’s basketball team hosts Duke on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
