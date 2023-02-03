ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

KWQC

Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021.
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges

An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Fire Department Looking for a House They can Burn Down

Do you have a house you plan to tear down? The Oregon Fire Department would like to use it for training. Houses for training are hard to come by. Houses in the country they can do live burns in are even harder to come by!. The department ask that you...
OREGON, IL
Q985

Illinois Drivers Be Aware of This Scheme Being Used in Carjacking’s

Law enforcement is alerting the community about new tactics thieves are using to steal your vehicle while your guard is down and you're least expecting it. This past weekend, there were two separate carjacking incidents that Rockford Police believe may be related and letting the public know some tips to stay safe.
ROCKFORD, IL
wtaq.com

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WLFI.com

Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home

A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Feb. 1-2, 2023

ROCHELLE — On Feb. 1 at 10:56 a.m. Joshua A. Marcoux, 20, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m. Kayliegh F. Doughery, 25, of Dixon was cited for speeding. She signed a promise to comply and was given a March 17 Rochelle court date.
ROCHELLE, IL

