KWQC
Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021.
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Fire Department Looking for a House They can Burn Down
Do you have a house you plan to tear down? The Oregon Fire Department would like to use it for training. Houses for training are hard to come by. Houses in the country they can do live burns in are even harder to come by!. The department ask that you...
Illinois Drivers Be Aware of This Scheme Being Used in Carjacking’s
Law enforcement is alerting the community about new tactics thieves are using to steal your vehicle while your guard is down and you're least expecting it. This past weekend, there were two separate carjacking incidents that Rockford Police believe may be related and letting the public know some tips to stay safe.
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
WLFI.com
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Person killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. Police described the crash as “serious,” and the Winnebago County Coroner was called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
Police arrest two 15-year-old boys shooting guns in the street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 15-year-old teenagers have been charged after police say they were shooting guns in the street Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the street. Minutes later, police spotted the teens […]
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. Police went on to state in the tweet that a full news release will be issued later Saturday morning. The Madison […]
x1071.com
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were […]
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Feb. 1-2, 2023
ROCHELLE — On Feb. 1 at 10:56 a.m. Joshua A. Marcoux, 20, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m. Kayliegh F. Doughery, 25, of Dixon was cited for speeding. She signed a promise to comply and was given a March 17 Rochelle court date.
