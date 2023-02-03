ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
Republicans Propose Voter Identification Bill

AUGUSTA -- A proposed bill could change voter registration requirements, making it harder for some people to vote in Maine. Maine Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will require potential Maine voters to present specific identification in order to register to vote. If it's passed, L.D. 34 would not...
Attorney Harry Whittington, who was shot by Dick Cheney in 2006 hunting mishap, dies

Harry Whittington, a Texas attorney who was influential over his state's Republican Party, died at the age of 95 on Saturday, according to family friend Karl Rove. Whittington was a valuable behind-the-scenes political resource, but he drew national attention after a 2006 accident during the hunting trip with then-Vice President Dick Cheney, during which Cheney shot Whittington in the face with birdshot. The men had been out on the Armstrong Ranch in South Texas when the vice president tried to shoot a bird but hit Whittington, who was 78 then. Whittington was struck with pellets in the face, neck, and chest, and suffered a heart attack.
Wet weather brings flooding risk to South, Mississippi Valley

A storm developing across the Plains will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding over the South and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. There’s also the potential for stronger storms, including isolated tornadoes in Texas. This cold front will then move toward the East Coast through Thursday. Behind the...
