foxbangor.com
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
foxbangor.com
Ohio train derailment: Residents still barred from homes after toxic chemicals released from cars
Residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, evacuated their homes in the aftermath of a massive train derailment, but the day after workers released chemicals from rail cars at risk of exploding they still do not know when they can go home. Following a health warning and an evacuation order...
foxbangor.com
Republicans Propose Voter Identification Bill
AUGUSTA -- A proposed bill could change voter registration requirements, making it harder for some people to vote in Maine. Maine Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will require potential Maine voters to present specific identification in order to register to vote. If it's passed, L.D. 34 would not...
foxbangor.com
Ohio skyline lit up by fireball, black plumes of smoke as toxic chemicals are released from derailed train
A fireball and plumes of black smoke billowed above East Palestine, Ohio, on Monday afternoon as officials released toxic chemicals from multiple rail cars that derailed last week. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered residents to evacuate the one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine ahead of the planned release at...
foxbangor.com
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years after Oregon voters decriminalized possession of all drugs, lawmakers are debating taking millions of dollars away from addiction services and sending it back to local governments. Advocates for the proposal argue the state's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law took too much money away from cities, counties and state police...
foxbangor.com
Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard together
Homeowners in Colorado recently discovered that they had unexpected outdoor visitors after reviewing footage on their Ring camera. In late January, two mountain lions were spotted on the edge of the homeowners' house line (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article). The home is located on the edge...
foxbangor.com
Attorney Harry Whittington, who was shot by Dick Cheney in 2006 hunting mishap, dies
Harry Whittington, a Texas attorney who was influential over his state's Republican Party, died at the age of 95 on Saturday, according to family friend Karl Rove. Whittington was a valuable behind-the-scenes political resource, but he drew national attention after a 2006 accident during the hunting trip with then-Vice President Dick Cheney, during which Cheney shot Whittington in the face with birdshot. The men had been out on the Armstrong Ranch in South Texas when the vice president tried to shoot a bird but hit Whittington, who was 78 then. Whittington was struck with pellets in the face, neck, and chest, and suffered a heart attack.
foxbangor.com
Wet weather brings flooding risk to South, Mississippi Valley
A storm developing across the Plains will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding over the South and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. There’s also the potential for stronger storms, including isolated tornadoes in Texas. This cold front will then move toward the East Coast through Thursday. Behind the...
