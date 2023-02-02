ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon's agent says charges against Bengals RB to be dropped

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The agent of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon says charges against his client will be dropped on Friday.

Thursday night, reports indicated that a warrant had been issued for Mixon’s arrest relating to one count of aggravated menacing.

Court records obtained by Fox 19 say the charge stems from allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati on January 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network the following:

“It was a rush to judgement. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

It’s unclear why the charges would be dropped. Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reached out to Mixon’s mother, who said Mixon didn’t commit the alleged offense.

The Bengals issued a brief statement on the matter Thursday.

