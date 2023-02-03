ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

GTA Online leaker reveals major changes after anti-cheat update on PC

GTA Online will soon receive more patch updates to combat excessive cheaters and exploits, according to leaks. The battle between developers and hackers in GTA Online is something most players of the game are aware of by now. It has been an issue for a long time as Rockstar continues...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 data expert explains why you are using battle rifles wrong

Battle rifles don’t get a lot of love in Warzone 2, but YouTuber TrueGameData revealed a trick to make the class viable. Warzone 2’s second season begins on February 15. We got an early look at what’s coming, but the developers have not yet tipped their hand on an impending weapon balance update. Historically, the battle royale’s meta drastically changes after a seasonal update, forcing players to find the next best thing.
dexerto.com

GTA Online players blast Rockstar as “outrageous” hacks are still ruining everything

GTA Online players remain furious with Rockstar Games as the game is still pretty unplayable despite the recent security patch aimed at combatting hackers. Just like plenty of other games, GTA Online has always had issues with hackers. They’ve always had the ability to troll other players, and many would, typically turning their foes into other items or making it rain – literally – with bags of money.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players left confused over Mercy nerf in Season 3

Overwatch 2 Season 3 may not have added a new Hero, but its array of buffs and nerfs have altered the gameplay, particularly some interesting nerfs to Mercy that have left the community “bewildered.”. The third season of Overwatch 2 has landed and it seems that Blizzard’s beloved Hero...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends lead developers explain their vision for the future of Apex

Season 16 of Apex Legends is about to begin. The game is now four years old, and there is a mix of anticipation and trepidation about the future of the franchise. Dexerto spoke to the game director and design director at Respawn, and asked some of the community’s most pressing questions.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pro Snip3down argues MnK is just as strong as controller in ALGS

Apex Legends pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has argued that controller doesn’t dominate the ALGS and that Mouse and Keyboard still has its place. Since the release of Apex Legends, there’s been a debate about whether MnK or controller is better at the top level of play.
dexerto.com

Riot briefly disables League ranked play after critical bug deletes Patch 13.1B on live servers

League of Legends Patch 13.1B was briefly rolled back after Riot found a critical bug within the game, forcing the disabling of ranked queues. Riot’s most recent patch for League of Legends has been fantastic, with massive buffs to ADCs, fighter item changes, and the destruction of Yuumi. Patch 13.1B has easily been one of the best times to be playing the MOBA in recent history.
dexerto.com

Overwatch League announces big changes for 2023 season with Contenders teams and new format

The Overwatch League has announced some major changes coming in the 2023 season with Contenders teams being able to compete for the first time ever. The 2023 Overwatch League season circuit is set to begin in March, but this time, there will be even more teams spread through the East and West thanks to a new structure involving Spring and Summer stages.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainers agree two items are best for spending Poke Coins

Pokemon Go players have struggled with price increases on in-game items, causing many to focus on specific areas when spending their hard-earned Poke Coins. Pokemon Go’s premium currency, Poke Coins, isn’t easy to come by. While the coins can be earned by leaving Pokemon in Gyms for a certain period of time, the daily max cap is set at 50 – and that’s only if the player’s Pokemon gets kicked from the Gym they were placed at.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players find perfect next anime crossover with Fullmetal Alchemist

Given Blizzard Entertainment’s announcement of a One Punch Man collab, Overwatch 2 players have begun discussing another anime crossover they’d like to see. Blizzard will soon join the IP collaboration game, having recently revealed a One Punch Man crossover. The new content arrives on Tuesday, March 7 in the form of cosmetics from the popular anime series.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more

The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons. Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainer rages about major costume Kirlia flaw

A Pokemon Go trainer has taken to Reddit to rage about a major issue with costumed Kirlia that is preventing them from having a shiny Mega Gardevoir. For the last few releases of costumed ‘mon in Pokemon Go, Niantic has not enabled the ability to evolve them. It may...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players discover unreleased Junker Queen & Ramattra skins

Unreleased Legendary skins for Junker Queen and Ramattra were uncovered by Overwatch 2 players shortly after the new Season 3 update went live. In Overwatch 2 Season 3, there has been a new crop of skins that has brought a lot of hype for its the latest content drop. With a first-time collaboration skin with One Punch Man, dressing Hanzo up as cupid, and Kiriko even getting a new Mythic skin, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 menu bug hints at Combat Record & Leaderboards coming soon

A Warzone 2 player noticed a bugged menu item when they loaded up the Call of Duty battle royale hit, suggesting that a Combat Record and Leaderboards could be arriving sooner rather than later. Since the game launched, players have been waiting patiently to be able to view their stats...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players ‘disturbed’ by hidden detail in Season 3 Moira skin

A stunning new skin for the genetic scientist Moira comes with an unnerving detail that keen-eyed Overwatch players quickly spotted and pointed out. The Overwatch 2 team is known for their attention to the most minute details of skins, maps, and overall character designs. The legendary Moira skin featured in Overwatch 2’s Season 3 battle pass contains quite a disturbing detail that’s sure to catch many assassins by surprise.
dexerto.com

Madden NFL’s only competition Maximum Football goes free-to-play

Madden NFL’s only competition, Maximum Football, will go free-to-play for its upcoming release on console and PC. Since 2K Games’ last foray into football sims with NFL 2K5, EA has dominated the football simulation space uncontested. Maximum Football has sat on the perimeter for a few years, though,...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs want to do Dragon Ball Z and Naruto collabs next

Overwatch 2 devs have revealed their dream collabs with Dragon Ball Z and Naruto topping the list following the One Punch Man crossover just revealed for Season 3. Overwatch 2 just announced its first-ever collaboration with popular anime series One Punch Man which will be coming in the Season 3 update. Doomfist will be donning Saitama’s classic yellow and red costume. It’s only fitting as the then DPS, now Tank hero, had numerous One Punch Man references upon his release and obviously, he packs one hell of a punch too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy