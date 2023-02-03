Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, cooperates with Chemnitz University of Technology on a research project on cybersecurity and digital sovereignty. In doing so, ipoque is working on another technical innovation as a market leader in deep packet inspection (DPI). The project centers around protection from DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) and jamming attacks. Currently, there are only a few practical solutions for this problem. This gives ipoque the opportunity to be among the firsts with a fitting solution on the cybersecurity market.

1 DAY AGO