thefastmode.com
Rakuten Symphony Unveils New Solution for Automated 5G Network Planning & Optimization
Rakuten Symphony, announced general availability of its Symworld™ RAN Commander solution for automated 5G mobile network planning and optimization. RAN Commander has proven to boost Radio Access Network (RAN) productivity planning by 4x[1] to overcome limitations of conventional planning and optimization methods. The ever-increasing number of connected devices demands...
thefastmode.com
The Next-Generation Immersive Internet Featured
The concept of the “metaverse” has gained sizeable traction across various industries, with metaverse investment having reached a total of $120 billion as of 2022, and the value of the metaverse projected to reach $5 trillion in 2030, according to a McKinsey report. Although still in its infancy,...
thefastmode.com
Pay No 'Attention' To Visibility Metrics in 2023 Featured
Mobile screens have many distractions. There is a lot of text, color, sound, and motion - and fingers are scrolling fast. The majority of what is technically “seen” is likely missed, according to recent research. But beyond that, even if something “appears” on a mobile screen, there is...
thefastmode.com
Towards a Connected, Secure and Sustainable Future Featured
#1: Networks evolve to become a source of direct business value. Networks will go beyond pure connectivity to become a direct business value. Wireless is moving from a communications technology to become a broader digital innovation platform. The migration to the cloud is driving this. That said, we need to...
thefastmode.com
Rohde & Schwarz, Chemnitz University of Technology Collaborate on Cybersecurity & Digital Sovereignty
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, cooperates with Chemnitz University of Technology on a research project on cybersecurity and digital sovereignty. In doing so, ipoque is working on another technical innovation as a market leader in deep packet inspection (DPI). The project centers around protection from DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) and jamming attacks. Currently, there are only a few practical solutions for this problem. This gives ipoque the opportunity to be among the firsts with a fitting solution on the cybersecurity market.
thefastmode.com
2023: The Year of 5G, Private Networks and True Commitments to ESG Featured
2022 saw significant progress and advancements in the availability of 5G. By the end of the year, there were about one billion 5G users across the globe, with the technology moving closer to the mainstream than ever before. The availability of 5G is set to continue to grow over the...
thefastmode.com
Globe, MatSing Pilot New Multi-beam, Multi-band Lens Antenna Technology for Better CX
Leading digital solutions platform Globe has successfully completed pilot deployments in Southeast Asia of the first multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology. The new solution provides improved 4G/LTE and 5G mobile capacity and reduces coverage holes, especially in large gatherings. Invented by MatSing (MatSing) and implemented by IBMS Technology Phils (IBMS),...
thefastmode.com
Vocus to Acquire Private LTE/5G Firm Challenge Networks
Vocus has announced its long-time partner Challenge Networks – a market leader in designing and deploying private mobile networks –will become part of Vocus. Vocus has signed a contract to acquire Challenge Networks, which builds on Vocus’ strategy to provide secure, high-capacity connectivity to Australian enterprise and government customers – wherever they are – through its national fibre, satellite, and now wireless network infrastructure.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech, Adwatch Use Blockchain to Tackle Digital Ad Fraud
Adwatch has relied on Telefónica Tech to increase the trust and credibility of the audience metrics of the digital marketing campaigns offered by its monitoring product. The agreement between the two companies involves integrating TrustOS , the Blockchain-based certification solution developed by Telefónica Tech, into the Adwatch tool to convert the metrics into independent, irrefutable digital evidence that can be used in court. In this way, the advertiser enjoys total control and transparency to correctly monitor campaigns and optimise their advertising expenditure.
thefastmode.com
Nokia Intros New E-Band Microwave Solution to Extend Reach of 5G Deployments
Nokia announced the availability of the UBT-m XP, the latest addition to its Wavence product family designed to support mobile operators and enterprises with premium coverage in both dense urban and rural environments. Nokia’s newest E-Band radio is a high-capacity outdoor unit with a small, light form factor and the...
thefastmode.com
Neeco Signs Global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks
Neeco announced the signing of a global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks, the leader in Unified SASE, as Versa’s first-ever global Master Hardware Distributor. This formalizes the long-standing relationship between Neeco and Versa to provide more effective and streamlined procurement solutions for Versa and their end customers.
thefastmode.com
Teltronic Equips New Trains in Mexico City Metro with Broadband Technology
Teltronic, a Spanish company with almost 50 years of experience in the critical communications sector, will be responsible for supplying the on-board equipment that will provide broadband communications service to the new trains on line 1 of the Mexico City Metro. Teltronic’s RTP-800 equipment, a state-of-the-art on-board radio that enables...
thefastmode.com
Optiva's Bernhard Kraft Discusses Encryption and Its Impact on Traffic Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Bernhard Kraft, Director of Technical Product Management at Optiva on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Bernhard joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Operator 5G Revenue to Reach $625 Billion by 2027, says Juniper Research
Juniper Research has revealed operators are forecast to generate $625 billion from 5G services globally by 2027; rising from $310 billion in 2023. The new report, Operator Revenue Strategies: Business Models, Emerging Technologies & Market Forecasts 2023-2027, predicts this growth of 100% over the next four years will be driven by the migration of mobile subscriptions to 5G networks, and the increasing inclusion of eSIMs in devices such as laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots.
thefastmode.com
Prime to Expand its EMEA Footprint to Denmark with a 124-megawatt Campus
Prime, a global provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers, announced plans to expand its EMEA footprint to Denmark with a 124-megawatt campus. Located at Energivej in Saeby, Prime Denmark features three hyperscale data centers and will be marketed to international cloud providers, Internet businesses, AI, and the Global Fortune 500.
thefastmode.com
stc Group Becomes Member of Telefónica Partners Program
Stc Group, the leading digital enabler, and Telefónica , one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together and benefit from their joint scale, combined expertise and market presence. By signing this Strategic Agreement, stc Group becomes a...
