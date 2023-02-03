ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

America's most beautiful custom car winners revealed

A 1932 Ford and 1960 Buick received top honors at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California. The black Ford named America's Most Beautiful Roadster was commissioned by San Antonio's Jack Chisenhall, who had been conceptualizing the build since the 1980s. The prestigious custom car award is open...
POMONA, CA
Texas border wall construction underway, Gov. Abbott says

Texas has resumed building a wall along the state’s border with Mexico, after months of negotiations with private property owners. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott boasted about building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, posting a video on social media of the wall being constructed. "Texas is building...
TEXAS STATE
Wet weather brings flooding risk to South, Mississippi Valley

A storm developing across the Plains will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding over the South and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. There’s also the potential for stronger storms, including isolated tornadoes in Texas. This cold front will then move toward the East Coast through Thursday. Behind the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

