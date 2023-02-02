Read full article on original website
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
WWL-TV
Carjacking victim who spent 70 days in ICU reacts to news that case against suspect was dismissed
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Toups, the man who was shot, carjacked, and nearly lost his life last July, is still hopeful the 17-year-old suspect in his case will be tried as an adult. Seven months after Toups was shot and carjacked while dropping off Mardi Gras bead donations Uptown,...
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
theadvocate.com
Man shot girlfriend's brother, then fled with baby before being arrested, deputies say
A St. Amant man holding his infant daughter shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend’s brother early Monday, triggering an hourslong manhunt that ended when he and the child were found at a home along La. 22, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said. Tyron Jones, 35, was arrested and...
WWL-TV
Case dismissed against Youth Center escapee accused of carjacking, shooting man
NEW ORLEANS — The case against the 17-year-old accused of shooting and carjacking a man in Uptown New Orleans last July has been dismissed. According to court records, the case was dismissed after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams' office failed to bring formal charges in adult court prior to a court ordered deadline. Williams has said that he plans to appeal the decision.
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
WDSU
Judge dismisses case against juvenile accused of Uptown carjacking and shooting after DA misses deadline
NEW ORLEANS — Court documents show that a judge granted the motion made by defense lawyers for juveniles Kendell Myles and Kayla Smith to quash DA Justin William's indictment to charge them as adults in the alleged Uptown carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups in July. The alleged incident...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
NOLA.com
Man arrested, accused of fatal shooting on New Orleans doorstep, documents say
A man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of an unarmed man who rang his doorbell last month, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Tracey Wright, 55, was jailed on a count of second-degree murder Friday and accused of killing Ferdinand Alexander, 51, on...
Cold Case: The 19-year-old who was killed six months before graduating high school
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Chrystal Davis remembers the day when her son Ja’Naries Gaudia, 19, got his class ring. He was ready to leave high school behind. “This is his senior ring, graduation,” said Davis holding her son’s senior ring. “He was so excited.”
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
Louisiana man arrested after accidentally shooting and killing acquaintance
A Louisiana man has been arrested after fatally shooting an acquaintance during a gathering at his home.
fox8live.com
St. Bernard couple wanted for taking child away from hospital after suspected drug overdose
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple for taking their child away from state custody. Police say 37-year-old Arianne Stechmann and 31-year-old Johnathan Kritzman are both wanted for obstruction of justice. On Monday, Jan. 30, police responded...
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
