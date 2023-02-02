ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WWL-TV

Case dismissed against Youth Center escapee accused of carjacking, shooting man

NEW ORLEANS — The case against the 17-year-old accused of shooting and carjacking a man in Uptown New Orleans last July has been dismissed. According to court records, the case was dismissed after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams' office failed to bring formal charges in adult court prior to a court ordered deadline. Williams has said that he plans to appeal the decision.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say

A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money

A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
fox8live.com

Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy