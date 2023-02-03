CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami. The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home. Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO