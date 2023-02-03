Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.4%. In an interview with...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
S&P 500 Rises Over 1%, Market Volatility Decreases
The S&P 500 surged more than 1% on Tuesday as traders digested comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares jumped 12% on Tuesday after the company announced it will launch its own AI chatbot called Ernie Bot. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) shares gained over 7% after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Nasdaq, S&P, Dow set to end lower as tech stocks stumble, hawkish Fed talk grows
U.S. stocks on Wednesday were on track to end in the red, led lower by megacap technology companies. Hawkish rhetoric from a host of Federal Reserve speakers dampened the enthusiasm from the previous session sparked by central bank chief Jerome Powell's comments. Into the final hour of trading, the tech-heavy...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. A new White House plan to nationalize housing policy and grant renters more protection has left mom-and-pop landlords with questions and concerns.
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.65%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion. Buying $100 In CROX: If an investor had bought $100 of CROX stock 5 years ago, it...
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Thinking about buying a car? Auto expert explains the best time to buy
If you're in the market for a new car, there is mixed news. New car prices are still at their highest in years but used car prices have been coming down for the past four months. 7News spoke to Sean Tucker who is the Senior Editor for Kelley Blue Book.
US Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation
(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China balloon, diplomats and officials say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign...
More Brexit blows as the UK loses £100 billion a year in economic output
Slide 1 of 16: A startling new statistic from Bloomberg Economics suggests that Brexit has cost the United Kingdom’s economy at least £100 billion ($124 billion) a year in lost economic output since leaving the European Union. Startling new facts from Bloomberg show Brexit's true costs. A startling...
