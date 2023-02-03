Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories
Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.
Columbia Missourian
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's golf takes third at FAU Paradise Invitational
Missouri women’s golf posted the second-lowest score of the day — 1-under 287 — to finish third in the FAU Paradise Invitational on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers shot 2 under for the tournament, two strokes behind second-place Nebraska and 27 strokes behind champion Vanderbilt.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
The defensive coordinator of MU men's basketball, Ryan Sharbaugh
Last season, Missouri men's basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the 2021-22 Tigers slumped to a dismal 5-13 conference record. This campaign, first-year head coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers' defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently...
Columbia Missourian
MU's Shaw, South Carolina's Jackson II provide glimpse at SEC's young talent
Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snap a scoring drought. More than a minute later, Shaw assisted Sean East II...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer announces spring slate
Missouri soccer will play four matches at home this spring as it prepares for the 2023 season. Tigers coach Stefanie Golan announced a spring slate Tuesday which features three opponents who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball returns young roster, last year's entire pitching staff heading into 2023 season
Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women's College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two sweeping losses to Arizona at home in the NCAA Regional tournament abruptly ended their season. Despite last year's outcome, head coach Larissa Anderson says her team's ambition hasn't wavered.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to bounce back against South Carolina
UP NEXT What: MU vs. South Carolina When: 8 p.m Tuesday Where: Mizzou Arena Watch: SEC Network. Facing a Mississippi State team built to counter Missouri’s up-tempo style, the Tigers struggled Saturday. Bulldogs star Tolu Smith — who notched 25 points and 12 rebounds — punished MU, which committed an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers. Missouri leading scorer Kobe Brown was kept quiet with just 10 points during their trip to Starkville, Mississippi.
Columbia Missourian
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry. Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the...
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts are eyesores that would make Columbia look trashy
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's champion trees still part of Botanic Garden even if criteria for award changes
In this neck of the woods, it may be correctly assumed that “the big tree”— as the magnificent, 350- to 400-year-old bur oak growing in a field near McBaine is commonly known — is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) State Champion Quercus macrocarpa. Located on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the stately sentinel was arguably historic even before those prominent early explorers passed within sight of it.
Columbia Missourian
People of Columbia enjoy the nice weather
Residents of Columbia were out and about on Sunday for the nice weather. The day stayed consistently in the upper 50s, with a slight breeze and sunny sky. People walked around downtown, read their books, stopped to get something to eat, and enjoyed being outside.
Columbia Missourian
'26 Pebbles,' the play prompts recollection of important historic dates
Many of us remember days when tragedy happens to us or our nation. Though I was quite young, I remember watching Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police department on my aunt’s television set on that late November day. About opinions...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
Columbia Missourian
Sports wagering bills see renewed support
JEFFERSON CITY — Another push for sports wagering began Wednesday night in the Senate Committee on Emerging Issues. Sports betting is currently not legal in Missouri but is legal in neighboring states Kansas and Illinois.
Columbia Missourian
Council settles controversial East Campus replat lawsuit
A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
Columbia Missourian
Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's meeting of the Columbia City Council, adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said the ordinance establishing...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia vigil joins in call to release Native American activist
A small but passionate group of activists gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday afternoon to advocate for the release of Leonard Peltier. Peltier is a Native American man convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but has since argued his innocence.
