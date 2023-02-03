In this neck of the woods, it may be correctly assumed that “the big tree”— as the magnificent, 350- to 400-year-old bur oak growing in a field near McBaine is commonly known — is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) State Champion Quercus macrocarpa. Located on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the stately sentinel was arguably historic even before those prominent early explorers passed within sight of it.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO