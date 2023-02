It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Vanderbilt basketball. After a respectable start to SEC play featuring wins against Arkansas and Georgia, the team dropped three straight conference games and fell to the bottom five in the conference standings. That losing streak culminated in an embarrassing 101-44 loss to No. 4 Alabama, a program low that forced even the most ardent Jerry Stackhouse advocates to question the program’s long-term trajectory. The Commodores’ win last weekend against Ole Miss indicated the team may have turned the page on the locker room turmoil and lack of effort that precipitated the third-worst loss in program history. With a bit of momentum, Stackhouse now faces a tenure-defining game against No. 2 Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO