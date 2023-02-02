Read full article on original website
City of Mission announces new installations at public park
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost
Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades
About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
TXDOT crews to begin resurfacing State Highway 107
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing State Highway 107 between 2061 and 10th Avenue in Edinburg Sunday. Crews are expected to work in the evening and overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect some lane reduction and delays during those times. The project is...
La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs
Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
Officials: Roma fires city finance director
ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Rangers have taken over an investigation in Roma after the city conducted an internal audit and fired the City Finance Director, the city announced. According to a news release from the City of Roma, officials began a process of streamlining office procedures to ensure that policies were “appropriately implemented.” […]
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
Need a date for Valentines Day? Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to host take a shelter dog on a date.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Need a date to spend Valentines Day with or just want to share some extra love with a furry companion? The Rio Grande Humane Society is hosting a take a shelter dog on a date from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. A questionnaire, provided by the Rio Grande Humane Society, will […]
The 13th annual McAllen Car Fest photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 13th annual National Car Fest began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. The car fest will feature over 200 vehicles that represent over 96 different categories such as classics, rare muscle cars, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and among others. Activities such as Lego Racing […]
Valley Baptist’s top administrator reflects on career ahead of 2023 retirement
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The top administrator of Valley Baptist Health Systems and the Valley Baptist Medical Center will soon retire. CEO Manny Vela has amassed 19 years of service within the healthcare organization, according to the VBHS’s office of communications. “After much thought, I have made the decision to formally retire from healthcare and […]
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
