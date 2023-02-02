Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son in a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell’s death. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca in 2020 when confronted with the theft of reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police say Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made that day. She was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the
whbl.com
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School. The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police harassment investigation, 10 officers disciplined
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Ten Sheboygan police officers were disciplined after reports of sexual harassment. According to the investigation reports, the case involves inappropriate photos of female officers circulating through the department. One attorney said while seemingly innocent, behavior in the workplace can quickly become harassment. "It’s disappointing to hear about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43 OWI arrest; driver found unconscious behind wheel
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday, Feb. 6 for OWI after being found unconscious behind the wheel on I-43 near National in Milwaukee. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
WISN
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police say four males between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags. They left in...
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
