Longview, WA

kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KVAL

Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge

CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

