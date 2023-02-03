Read full article on original website
KVAL
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Landslide closes Timber Road in Washington County
An early morning landslide has closed part of Northwest Timber Road about halfway between Highway 6 and Highway 26 on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
VIDEO: Man evades police after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
An Oregon man is wanted by authorities for allegedly breaking into a Coos Bay car dealership, stealing an SUV, driving it through the business’s garage door and speeding away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
KVAL
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
KVAL
Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
KVAL
Coast Guard rescue swimmer shares wild story of saving man accused of stealing boat
ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard officer who saved the suspect in a bizarre series of crimes - stealing a boat and driving it into stormy seas after placing a dead fish at the "Goonies" house - has spoken about the dramatic rescue. The Coast Guard says two aircrews...
Tri-City Herald
Remains found in blackberry bushes identified as man missing since 2017, WA cops say
Skeletal remains found in blackberry bushes at a dock in Washington in 2020 were just identified as a man missing for several years, authorities said. DNA testing helped identify them as 22-year-old Jade David Feigert, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Feigert was last seen in February 2017 when...
Wanted man left dead fish at The Goonies’ house in Astoria, police say
The Victoria Police Department said the suspect was wanted across British Columbia.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
KVAL
Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge
CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
KVAL
2 people dead in crash that closed Highway 26 for several hours Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at milepost 41. PAST COVERAGE | One dead, two flown to hospital in crash on Highway 26 west of Banks. Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed...
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said.
