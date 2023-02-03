Stunning videos capture the full scope of Southern ice storm

The winter storm in the South left an ice-glazed trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. Videos captured during the event showed the hazards of travel while others showed how residents took advantage of the ice.

A winter storm caused widespread disruptions across the southern United States this week as icy conditions rendered roads impassable, contributed to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and closed schools and businesses. Ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings were in effect for several states as the hazardous weather hit the South.

In Fort Worth, Texas, crashes amid the icy conditions prompted a response from the MEDSTAR emergency service, which reported 168 motor vehicle collisions, 21 rollovers, 14 hypothermia calls and 15 injured patients from slipping on ice. To the northeast, Arkansas State Police PIO told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor they responded to at least 400 crashes from the ice storm this week as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT.

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer warned of the hazardous conditions while reporting from the Dallas area on Tuesday.

"[It is] incredibly dangerous not only to drive, but even to walk out here and that's why you've got to be incredibly careful when you're walking around today, it is as slippery as it gets," said Timmer during a report in Dallas while standing in a parking lot that had practically been transformed into a skating rink by the freezing rain.

Despite the warnings, some drivers still took to the roads, resulting in several crashes and road closures across the region.

Car spins out while driving across bridge

The dangers posed by the icy winter weather were captured in this compilation of videos by storm chaser Brandon Clement, where no fewer than 12 vehicles can be seen slipping and sliding on the I-820 service road in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Arlington, making it an accident hotspot. By the end of the video, medical officials can be seen assisting after a roll-over crash that involved at least two vehicles on the bridge.

"Road crews over in Arlington have been using sand and brine to try and give drivers traction. Up in Denton County, we saw several crashes including a jackknifed tractor-trailer," said AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Waddell.

All 10 of the deaths associated with the storm were on icy roads, seven of which occurred on slick roads in Texas, The Washington Post reported.

While scary to watch, this video helps serve as a reminder of how dangerous winter weather can be on the road and why it's important to take extra precautions while driving in icy conditions. This includes slowing down, allowing for extra stopping space and being extra alert on changing road conditions.

State patrol captures truck crash

Another instance of icy conditions causing travel disruptions was captured by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol dashcam on Jan. 31. The video shows a semi-truck careening into the median of Interstate 40 near Gore, Oklahoma, located about 65 miles southeast of Tulsa, before sliding back into traffic.

As the truck drives down the interstate, it loses traction on the icy road before crashing through the median barrier. The truck then rolls into oncoming traffic on the opposing side of the interstate, narrowly avoiding vehicles as it slides partially back into its original lane before settling inside the ditch in the median.

Across the state in western Oklahoma, eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for several hours between Weatherford and Clinton due to multiple crashes in the area. Slick conditions were reported throughout the state on Wednesday.

Rare thunder sleet and lightning sighting

In Dallas Texas, dangerous weather conditions mixed with a rare occurrence. Incredible footage captured on an outside balcony in the city showed a rare phenomenon known as "thunder sleet." Amid an otherwise wintry scene with sleet coating the road and a balcony where the video was taken, a sudden flash of cloud-to-ground lightning flashed, followed by a tremendous roar of thunder.

Thunder sleet is a rare and unique event that occurs when thunder accompanies sleet instead of rain. Sleet occurs when precipitation falls as ice pellets instead of water droplets, creating dangerous slick conditions on roads and sidewalks. This mixed with the dangers of lightning creates a double layer of danger for those outside.

Airboat transformed into an iceboat

While ice-covered roads made driving difficult for many, one man in Princeton, Texas, got creative on how to still get around. The Texas man grabbed his airboat and hopped on, driving it across a vast landscape of snow and ice. Airboats are no stranger to treacherous icy conditions as they are commonly used for both water and ice rescues.

The airboat drove across the ice with ease around the several RVs seen around the man. The airboat was then taken to a road where it continued to drive without any noticeable slipping despite the slick road.

Skaters take advantage of ice from winter storm

While the Texas man broke out an airboat, others broke out their sleds and skates to take advantage of the weather.

One video from Denton, Texas, shows someone utilizing the icy road conditions to slide down a decline as if it were a snowy hill at a resort. Another video from Fort Worth shows kids bundled up in winter gear as they sled down their driveway.

A video from Granbury, Texas, showcased a man using the ice in his neighborhood as a hockey rink. He and his opponent can be seen passing a hockey puck back and forth with their sticks on the thin layer of ice built up from the storm.

Additional reporting by National Weather Reporter Bill Wadell and Emmy Victor.

