Here's the secret to quick, flavorful taco fillings. Making a quick ground beef or bean taco filling that incorporates dried spices always presents one problem to me. The spices need to be “bloomed” or cooked in some way to transform their sometimes unpleasant “raw” flavor into something more fragrant. Just dumping the spices in with the cooked beef or beans won’t taste the same. (And ground beef has to be drained of fat after cooking, so it’s no use adding the spices to the pan with the raw beef). In Indian cuisines, spices are bloomed in hot oil; other cuisines make spice pastes for flavoring curries or stews. So I’ve taken to making an easy homemade spice paste from chili spices, garlic, oil, and tomato paste. It doesn’t take long to make in a small (8-inch) skillet and can be stored in the fridge for a few days.

11 HOURS AGO