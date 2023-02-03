ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan

The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity

Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals

Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

Nurse staffing crisis threatens healthcare system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a crisis in healthcare: Nurses are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate. According to a 2022 nurse staffing report, more than 27% of nurses nationwide quit their jobs in 2021. Most agree there’s a nurse staffing crisis, but how to deal with it is where the debate begins.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Labor Agreement: Portland labor workers will see a 13% salary increase starting July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — New details have been released about the proposed agreement between the City of Portland and the Portland City Laborers. The agreement is a four-year collective bargaining agreement that is retroactive to July 2022 and it includes a minimum 13% salary increase for all PCL workers by July 1, 2023. Additional increases for some positions will be available to make their pay competitive in the market.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation

Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
OREGON STATE

